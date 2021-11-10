Duluth East’s Smith, Benson, Carlson Make NLI Signings Official

A trio of Gryehounds signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, Duluth East had three signings on National Signing Day.

Tyler Smith will be joining the Rockhurst men’s lacrosse team in Kansas City, while Elaina Benson won’t be going too far as she committed to the UMD women’s soccer team.

“It just felt like home. I went to a lot of colleges for the recruiting process and I knew the moment that I stepped on Rockhurst that it’s just home. I fit in with the coach, fit in with the team, just loved the place when I went down there,” said Smith.

“I had never planned on staying here really. And then I got asked to go to an ID camp at UMD. I talked to the coach and I go a tour and everything. I was really excited once I went through and saw everything,” Benson said.

Lauren Carlson is the interesting one of the group as she committed to go to Michigan for rowing, a sport she has never competed in.

“I don’t know until I get there. But what I really fell in love with was the team dynamic that I saw there. I want to be part of the team because I’ve been part of a team my life through soccer, softball or ski racing. And so I want to continue doing that in college,” Carlson said.

Fun fact: Carlson’s mom and dad met at Michigan on the ski team.