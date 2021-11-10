Duluth Library Foundation Reaches $100,000 Goal Towards Educational Readiness Program

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Library Foundation has hit a major milestone a year earlier than expected involving its “Every Child Ready Duluth” program.

Two philanthropists, Karen and Royal Alworth offered to match gifts and donations to the program dollar for dollar up to $100,000, and because the goal has been met already, they’re extended the match through the end of the year.

“Every Child Ready Duluth” creates opportunities to develop skills and knowledge such as early literacy to help children reach their highest potential while helping closed the school readiness gap in Duluth that only sits at 42%.

“The fact that we’re reaching these fundraising goals a whole year early, and that we have this opportunity to expand our support of the program and grow our offering in the community is also a really great sign of the need people see in supporting our children as they prepare for school,” Erin Kreeger, Executive Director, Duluth Library Foundation, said.

The readiness programs are free, more information is on the Duluth Public Library’s website.