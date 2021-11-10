Duluth Pack Hosting “Pups and Packs” Adoption Event

The Event is Happening Friday, Nov. 12

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack is eager to announce its upcoming event in partnership with Ruffwear and Northern Lakes Rescue for a ‘Pups and Packs’ dogs and puppies adoption at the legendary retail store location.

On Friday, Nov. 12 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., Duluth Pack’s event will unite outdoor enthusiasts and dog lovers alike.

The event is happening at Duluth Pack’s flagship retail store located at 365 Canal Park Drive.

Families, friends, locals, and visitors are all encouraged to come to the store to enjoy event-only specials, giveaways, and to be the forever home for a lucky dog.

The Made in America heritage Duluth company is excited to partner with the local foster home-based Northern Lakes Rescue and dog gear company Ruffwear to provide 10% off dog supplies during the event and a free gift for people that adopt during the in-store occasion.

“We are so proud to bring this fun in-store family-friendly experience event to the Northland community and to assist in finding these animals forever homes,” added Andrea Johnson, Duluth Pack’s Marketing Manager.

“We have been looking very forward to this event with our partners at Northern Lakes Rescue and Ruffwear,” said Amanda Kolb, Duluth Pack’s Retail Store Manager. “It is an opportunity to connect with our loyal and local customers during an enjoyable adoption experience before the holiday season. We are extremely excited to help give these dogs a second chance.”

Click here for more information.