Fitger’s Brewhouse to Release a New Beer

DULUTH, Minn.- Fitger’s Brewhouse is releasing a new beer this Friday, bringing crisp and light flavors to tap.

The new beer, “Fitger’s Natural,” is a German-American Lager, including the rich history of Fitger’s into every sip. Brewers worked on the new recipe for weeks, followed by a six-week lager.

One main goal for crafters was to pay tribute to Fitgers’ original brews that are no longer available.

“This is a great classic collaboration between us, the hotel, and the Fitger’s brand in general,” said head brewer Dylan Ice. “It’s a German American lager, it’s 5.5 percent alcohol, and the goal was to just try to make something that fully encompasses what the beer was that they were drinking back in the day.”

Fitger’s Brewhouse is offering Fitger’s Natural on tap and in a can, starting this Friday.