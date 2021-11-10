George Floyd Biography To Be Published in May 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Viking announced that “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” will come out next May.

It’s written by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa.

The book expands upon the Post’s six-part series “George Floyd’s America,” which won a Polk award. Olorunnipa said in a statement that Floyd’s gruesome, videotaped death changed the world.