Grand Rapids Volleyball Advances to Class AAA State Semi-Finals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In the Class AAA volleyball state quarterfinals, Grand Rapids knocked off Monticello 3-1 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Thunderhawks move on to face top seed Marshall in the state semi-finals. That match will take place Friday at 5 p.m.