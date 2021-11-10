Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald Commits to Augustana Men’s Basketball

Ayden is the 11th member of the legendary McDonald family to play at the college level, which includes his dad and head coach Joel McDonald.

HIBBING, Minn. – On the first day of the National Signing period, Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Augustana men’s basketball team. Ayden is the 11th member of the legendary McDonald family to play at the college level, which includes his dad and head coach Joel McDonald.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without my dad and my mom and my sister. Watching my sister grow up and play, having her to kind of be my idol watching her. Then my dad, my mom, my grandpa, al my family and all my teammates. It wouldn’t have been possible without them, especially playing with four different groups of guys, four different groups of seniors. Definitely they are a huge part of it, along with my family,” McDonald said.

During his junior campaign, McDonald became the program’s all-time leading scorer and also hit the 900 assist milestone for the Bluejackets.