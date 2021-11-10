Local Bakeries are Getting Ready with Holiday Treats

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Not only is it National Vanilla Cupcake Day, but local bakeries are getting ready for the holiday season with fall and winter-themed treats.

Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse in Superior has an assortment of cupcakes, using vanilla batter as a base in their recipes. Classic vanilla, lemon raspberry vanilla, and chocolate vanilla are all big hits for cupcake lovers.

The bakery is also getting ready for the holidays with pumpkin bars and hot cocoa bombs as it starts to get chillier outside.

“Our bakers are always pouring their souls into their baking, and we think we have a pretty solid recipe here,” said barista Sam Ruglowski.

Twisted Pastries will also have whole pumpkin and apple pies available in the next couple of weeks.

If you’re looking to bring any of their treats to a holiday gathering, bakers ask that you place an order a couple of days ahead.