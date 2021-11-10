MnDOT Crews Ready for First Snowfall

Currently, MnDOT is pretreating the elevated roads to prevent frost.

DULUTH, Minn. — Brace yourselves northlanders winter is coming.

Snow is expected to fall tomorrow in parts of our region, and crews at MnDOT are ready for it.

Since October 27th, crews had vehicles calibrated with the right mixture of sand and non-chloride potassium acetate according to their routes making sure fewer chemicals go into the groundwater and wash into Lake Superior.

They are also ensuring the vehicles are properly dressed with their plows and wings.

“It also helps when and if the event starts to not allow the event to adhere or bond to the service. So it actually gives us a head start before we start plowing,” MnDOT Plow Operator, Heather Davis says.

MnDOT crews will be ready to plow the roads forecasts show a 40% chance of snow.

They also want to remind motorists to make way for plow drivers to do their job.