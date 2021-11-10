Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Structure Fire in Forbes

FORBES, Minn. – Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Forbes just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene a residence and an outbuilding were fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The McDavitt, Clinton, Toivola, Cherry, Cotton, Meadowlands, Kelsey, and Eveleth Fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted.

