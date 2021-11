St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to UW-River Falls

Senior Jack Silgen led the way with 22 points.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Jack Silgen led the way with 22 points, but the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team dropped their season opener to UW-River Falls 77-76 in overtime at the Reif Gym.

The Saints will look to bounce back with a road trip to Northwestern on Saturday.