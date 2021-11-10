Students, Staff Evacuated at Spooner Middle School Due to Strong “Epoxy-like” Odor

SPOONER, Wis. – Students and staff at the Spooner Middle School were evacuated Wednesday morning after a “strong epoxy-like odor” was detected in the building and surrounding grounds.

School District officials say the odor was detected around 8:40 a.m. when some faculty members and students began experiencing discomfort from the smell.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated around 9:10 a.m.

Students and staff that continued to experience discomfort were transported to local medical facilities.

School officials say the parents of those students transported to medical facilities were notified.

City and school leaders decided to close the school for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure.

Students were brought to the Spooner High School Auditorium where parents could pick up their kids beginning around 12:15 p.m.

Students remaining at the auditorium were able to take their normal bus routes home at the end of the school day.

School officials say regularly scheduled classes will resume tomorrow.

There is no word about what caused the strong odor in the school.