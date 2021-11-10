Superior’s Jakob Kidd, Jeffrey Olson Sign with Different UMAC Soccer Teams

Jakob Kidd signed his National Letter of Intent to join the UWS men's soccer team and Jeffrey Olson is taking his talents to Ashland as he'll suit up for Northland College.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A pair of Superior boys soccer teammates will be playing on opposite sides of the pitch in the UMAC.

Jakob Kidd signed his National Letter of Intent to join the UWS men’s soccer team and Jeffrey Olson is taking his talents to Ashland as he’ll suit up for Northland College. Kidd finished his senior year second in the state in goals and became the 13th Wisconsin player to score 100 career goals. Olson was tied for first in the state in assists and also broke the program record for assists in a season with 24.