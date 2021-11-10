Trio of Duluth Denfeld Athletes Commit to Local Schools

Hannah Hovland is heading to UMD, while Logan Nylund and Kamryn Hill are going across the bridge to UWS.

DULUTH, Minn. – On the first day of National Signing Day, a trio of Duluth Denfeld put pen to paper on their college committments.

Hannah Hovland and Logan Nylund will be joining first-year head coaches as Hovland has signed with UMD softball and Nylund will head across the bridge to join the UWS baseball team.

“He was filling me in on how excited he is to start off a new year with a new team and looking forward to a new season,” said Nylund.

“I really loved Jen Walter and I was a little bit skeptical at first about how the new coach was going to be. And then once I met her and talked to her, I just absolutely loved her and fell in love with the program even more,” Hovland said.

As for Kamryn Hill, she’s joining one of the most successful programs in the Northland as she signed her NLI for the UWS women’s soccer team.

“Two of my former teammates just got nice recognition and they’re on their way to the national championship. The UWS coach was my summer coach so I’ve been playing with her for a few years and so it’s really nice because she knew how I played,” said Hill.

It’s a perfect situation for Hill as the Yellowjackets just won their first UMAC title in program history.