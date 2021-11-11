24 Students, 20 Staff Members Received Medical Treatment Following Spooner Middle School Evacuation

SPOONER, Wis. – The Spooner School District says a total of 44 people have received medical treatment following an evacuation of the Spooner Middle School Wednesday morning due to a strong epoxy-like odor in the building.

According to school officials, 24 students and 20 staff members have received treatment for their symptoms.

Two students were transported to a medical facility for additional care.

“We ask that everyone joins us in sending well wishes for a prompt and full recovery of each of our students and staff members impacted by this incident,” the school district said in a Thursday press release.

On Wednesday morning students and staff were evacuated from the middle school after a strong odor was detected in the building and surrounding grounds.

Some students and staff members began experiencing discomfort from the smell.

Spooner school leaders are continuing to work with local health officials, state regulatory agencies, and service providers to determine the case of the epoxy-like odor and make sure the building is safe for students and staff to return.

The Spooner Elementary School and High School remain open.