American Legion Post 71 Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. — Today the American Legion, along with the volunteer organization women of today, hosted a veterans day ceremony in west Duluth.

Dozens of veterans gathered at the American Legion Post 71 to celebrate the day and also present one local vet with an award.

Private First Class Warren Johnson served in the Iraq war and was honored today with combat action badge.

8th District Representative Pete Stauber handed the award to the veteran, and encouraged communities to show appreciation for these American heroes every day, not just once a year.

“I’ve always said we live in the greatest country alive that we get to call home. The veterans in our communities and their families have served. We have veterans that didn’t get to come home and those families are devastated for the rest of their life. So we have to take care of those families as well,” 8th District Representative, Pete Stauber says.

Johnson has nine years of service under his belt.