Cloquet’s Sam Baker Commits to Florida Gulf Coast Men’s Golf Team

CLOQUET, Minn. – Thursday, Cloquet’s Sam Baker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the men’s golf team at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Baker is coming off a junior year that saw him lead the Lumberjacks to their first state title in program history, including a top medalist finish in Class AA. Baker credits his family and friends for making it to this point in his career, including his grandfather.

“He would bring me out to the course at 6 a.m. and go to Black Bear. Then drop me off at the country club after and I’d play 36 afterwards with my buddies. And that was another thing too. I was pretty lucky with having six guys around at the course that were my age that wanted to play. It just really helped to have those group of guys,” said Baker.

Baker was recently named the 2021 boys Junior Golfer of the Year from the Minnesota Golf Association.