Community Christmas Tree Delivered to Downtown Lake Superior Plaza

The lighting of the tree will take place next week.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Christmas tree was delivered today for the Lake Superior plaza in front of Minnesota Power on the corner of lake avenue and superior street.

Allete and Minnesota power have put up a Christmas tree in the plaza for more than 30 years.

The tree is typically donated by a northland resident, with this year’s spruce standing at more than 40 feet tall coming from a Hermantown woman.

Minnesota Power wasn’t able to put the tree up last year while the plaza was under construction, along with pandemic concerns, so the company is excited to bring it back this year.

“With all of Duluth and the surrounding areas. What a wonderful tradition to be able to bring back that for some may symbolize hope and optimism and really a return to normalcy when you think about some of the challenges so many of us have endured these last 20 months,” Minnesota Power Corporate Communications Manager, Amy Rutledge says.

It kicks off the Christmas city of the north parade.

The power company is also continuing with a new holiday tradition it started last year, by donating $10,000 that will be split up between three nonprofits AICHO, Chum, and Life House.

It’s also donating gift bags with warm clothing accessories to Life House and AICHO.