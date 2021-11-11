Court Temporarily Delays Release of Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting – for now – a request from former President Donald Trump.

The administrative injunction issued Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively bars until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday.

The appeals court set oral arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The case is likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.