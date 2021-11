Greenway Volleyball Drops State Quarterfinal Match to Sauk Centre

The Raiders will face Cannon Falls in the consolation bracket Friday morning at 11 a.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In the Class AA volleyball state quarterfinals, the Greenway volleyball team were defeated by Sauk Centre 3-1 Thursday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

