Moose Lake-Willow River’s Natalie Mikrot Officially Commits to Minnesota Crookston Women’s Basketball

Last season, Mikrot became the Rebels' all-time leading scorer in program history.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – This week, Moose Lake-Willow River’s Natalie Mikrot officially committed to playing basketball at Minnesota Crookston.

Mikrot led the Rebels in scoring as a junior, posting over 23 points per game to go along with three assists and three steals, as well as knocking down 52 three pointers. Last season, she also became the program’s all-time leading scorer.