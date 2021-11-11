NCAA Approves Expansion of National Women’s Hockey Tournament Field

The field will be expanded from eight teams to 11.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Big news this week for women’s college hockey as the NCAA has approved to expand the national playoff field from eight teams to eleven.

This comes after last week’s social media push for the move, which was spearheaded by UMD women’s hockey coach Maura Crowell. What the exact format will be is still to be determined, as well as if it will be implemented in 2022 or 2023.