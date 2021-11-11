New Aery Apartment Complex is Now Open Despite Supply Delays

DULUTH, Minn.- The Aery apartment complex in Hermantown opened up in October but is experiencing delays with construction due to supply chain shortages.

The 147 unit complex belongs to P&R Properties and has been under construction for 14 months.

Floors three, four, and five are occupied with tenants, but the second floor will not be finished until December as there were some appliance delays.

“We’re very fortunate here at Aery, where a lot of things were ordered, but there are some delays on some of, you know, essentials,” said P&R Operations Manager Megan Holsclaw. “Patio screen doors and light fixtures, bathroom fixtures, where we’ve just had to look outside the box–find alternative sources.”

The national supply chain shortage is affecting various industries, causing companies like P&R to find supply alternatives.

However, the new Hermantown complex is on track to be done entirely with the building by their original deadline, rain or shine.

“We’re missing just a few different pieces that are essential to open up some of our amenity areas, so we just have been working really hard on timelines and sticking to getting those products in,” said Holsclaw.

As of right now, Aery is 80 percent leased, including the second floor they are still working on. P&R Properties currently has five open apartment complexes and two more expected to open in the next couple of years.