Northland Thanksgiving Staple Returns at Burrito Union

Cooking Connection: Burrito Union Thanksgiving Burrito

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes Meteorologist Ken Slama to Burrito Union in Duluth where he gets an early taste of turkey with their Thanksgiving burrito.

It comes with everything you would expect to see come dinner time on the 4th Thursday in November and it is all made in-house, including the turkey.

Click here for more information about Burrito Union and how you can get one to try for yourself.