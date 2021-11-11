Old World Meats Prepares for Thanksgiving Shoppers

DULUTH, Minn.- Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, and local meat suppliers are getting ready for grocery shoppers.

Old World Meats in Duluth is preparing for the holiday with fresh turkeys, unique stuffing recipes, and more.

The local meat shop is expecting their shipment of turkeys to arrive in the next week, providing more than 600 fresh birds to Northlanders.

Turduckens, smoked turkeys, and double smoked hams, they have it all.

“For us to prepare for the holidays, it’s four days ahead, it’s all at one time,” said owner Paul Warzidol. “We do turduckens, we do smoked turkeys, and all of our people just kinda know in this business you got a start early and work late for the holidays and you’ll get the rest after.”

Old World Meats will also have a large amount of prime rib available for all of those red meat lovers.