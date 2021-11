DULUTH, Minn. – A portion of Lake Avenue will be closed today to accommodate Minnesota Power installing their Christmas tree in Minnesota Power Plaza.

The closure will affect traffic going southbound on Lake Avenue from Superior Street to I-35.

Drivers are encouraged to access I-35 and Canal Park from South Fifth Avenue West.

The closure will be in place from approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning until 1:00 p.m.