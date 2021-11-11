St. Louis River Alliance Hosting Sustainability & Membership Drive

The Drive Ends Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance is celebrating another successful year of hard work with a sustainability drive happening now through Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Throughout the rest of 2021, the organization will be hosting various events in the community to share current initiatives and encourage people to connect with the St. Louis River.

There will be multiple fundraisers happening in an effort to gain new members and raise money to help SLRA continue their important work of protecting, restoring, and enhancing the St. Louis River.

If you become a member, renew your membership, refer a friend (who then becomes a member) or make a donation between Oct. 28 – Dec. 14, your name will be put in a drawing to win a guided kayak trip for up to 6 people exploring the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail.

