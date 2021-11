Surfers Take On Lake Superior’s Big Waves In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The waves were showing off on Lake Superior Thursday, which had a handful of winter surfing fans out on the water in Duluth.

North Shore resident Gervis Ochoa said there’s nothing like taking on Lake Superior’s wrath.

“Man, the waves — they don’t come very often, so when they come in the winter we go for it. It’s fun. Once you get the rip current and you understand how the lake works, then it gets fun,” Ochoa said.