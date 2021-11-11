Texas A&M Student Hurt at Astroworld Dies; Death Toll at 9

HOUSTON (AP) – A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died. Attorney James Lassiter says Bharti Shahani died Wednesday.

Her family says Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M University and had been set to graduate next spring.

She is the 9th person to die after festivalgoers rushed the stage Friday night as headliner Travis Scott performed.

Hundreds of others were injured in the melee, including a 9-year-old boy who is in a medically induced coma. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.