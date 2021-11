Top-Seed Mayer Lutheran Too Much for South Ridge in State Volleyball Quarterfinals

The Panthers will face Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Friday in the consolation bracket semi-finals.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The South Ridge volleyball team had a tough time getting anything going as they fall to Mayer Lutheran 3-0 in the Class A quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

