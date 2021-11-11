Twin Ports Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises More than $167K

DULUTH, Minn. – This year’s Twin Ports Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $167,000 to fight the disease.

Organizers report 450 people and nearly 100 teams took back in the event back in September.

Funds raised help to provide people in the local community with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers with free care and support services.

“The Twin Ports Walk was a huge success due to the generous outpouring of support from the community,” said Walk Manager Brenda Conley. “The funds raised provide much-needed research as well as services to families living in the Northland. Together, we are making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

Donations are being accepted for the Twin Ports Walks to end Alzheimer’s until December 31, 2021.

For more information or to donate, click here.