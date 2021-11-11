UW-Superior’s Bellamy, Mooney Take Top Men’s Soccer Honors from UMAC

Bellamy was named Rookie of the Year, while Mooney took home his third Coach of the Year honor.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s soccer team picked up two major awards from the UMAC.

Freshman defender Josh Bellamy was named Rookie of the Year after scoring six goals and four assists, including the game-winning goal in the UMAC championship game. Joe Mooney is your UMAC Coach of the Year for the third time in his career after leading the Yellowjackets to their fifth consecutive conference title.

