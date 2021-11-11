UWS Theatre Hosting All-Alumni Production of “The Octette Bridge Club”

The Production Opens Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you’re interested in catching a live production, you’ll want to head to the UW-Superior Theatre Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The theatre is preparing to host the all-alumni production of “The Octette Bridge Club.”

It’s the story of eight sisters who get together twice a month to play bridge.

The plot plays out over a decade from the 1930s to the 1940s.

Out of the nine cast members, eight are UWS alumni.

The actors taking part graduated from UWS starting in the 1970s all the way to the early 2000s.

“Between all of them I think they figured we have hundreds of years in experience in theatre and so to be working with people who have that level of expertise and to watch it all come together has been really fun,” said Merry Renn Vaughan, director of “The Octette Bridge Club.”

The production will run for the next two weekends with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.