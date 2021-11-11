Virginia’s Rian Aune Signs NLI for Southwest Minnesota State Women’s Basketball

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Wednesday, Virginia’s Rian Aune signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team.

The Blue Devils point guard averaged 13 points, four rebounds and four assists last season as a junior. Aune is also closing in on her 1,000th career point at Virginia.