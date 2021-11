Adrian Scores Twice, St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Earns First-Ever MIAC Win

The win was the first conference victory for the Saints in the MIAC as they'll look to sweep the Oles Saturday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nathan Adrian scored twice for the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team as they defeated St. Olaf 5-2 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

