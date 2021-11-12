Bent Paddle Brews Bentleyville Seasonal Cream Ale

DULUTH, Minn. — This is the third year Bent Paddle and Bentleyville have partnered to release the Christmas Cookie Cream Ale, and the fundraiser is helping keep the lights on and free admissions for all.

The Christmas Cookie Cream Ale is an almond and sugar cookie brew and has been one of their most popular taproom offerings during the holiday season since 2019.

Sales from the beer purchases as well as people who bought Bentleyville items tonight help fund the holiday light display and keeping admission free.

“Bent paddle is awesome at reaching out to the community and partnering with area organizations to strengthen the community, and they reached out to us about releasing a limited addition brew a few years ago and we thought well try it out and it’s been a phenomenal success,” Tim Rogentine, Event Coordinator for Bentleyville said.

The beer will be on tap starting today at Bent Paddle but also at Grandmas in Canal Park and Miller Hill, Little Angies Cantina as well as the Bentleyville gift shop within the garden events center.

“It helps us out with some of our fundraising efforts, they have been able to contribute thousands of dollars towards Bentleyville over the years thanks to the sales of this beer, and that money goes into directly keeping Bentleyville free,” Rogentine said.

Now through the holidays in December, if you purchase a crowler or growler of the Christmas Cookie Creme Ale, $5 dollars goes towards Bentleyville and you receive an ornament in return.

Bentleyville staff wants to remind those attending that they are collecting non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army, and Bentleyville opens on November 20th.