CEC Girls Hockey Get Set to Open Regular Season This Weekend

After graduating a huge senior class two years ago, the Lumberjacks return 17 players with loads of experience, led by goaltender Araya Kiminski.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team is getting set to open their season this weekend. After graduating a huge senior class two years ago, the Lumberjacks return 17 players with loads of experience, led by goaltender Araya Kiminski.

“We feel really comfortable with her in net and know we’re able to take a little more chances and be a little riskier with our style of play because we feel like she’s going to stop the shots that she should. We’re returning all our varsity defensemen and really, really competitive for those six spots. We know we have players that are going to work hard and do their part,” said head coach Courtney Olin.

“We’re very strong defensively and we play very defense first, which is obviously our strength because if you can’t play defense, you can’t win games,” defenseman Tenley Stewart said.

The Lumberjacks will be tested right out of the gate with a few tough match-ups, including their home opener against South St. Paul.

“I think the tough teams in the beginning of the season really set the pace for the rest of our year. And if we can compete against them, I really have high hopes for the rest of the team,” said forward Dana Jones.

“If you want to be the best, you have to play the best and compete with the best. We pride ourselves on defensive-style hockey and I think we’re going to definitely need that the first three games coming into the season. We’ll take these games as something we can build upon and learn from and hopefully get there by February,” Olin said.

CEC will open things at Anoka Saturday afternoon.