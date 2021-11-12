Duluth Chapter of ‘Girls on the Run’ to Host Inaugural 5k Saturday

The Duluth Chapter Started After Head Coach Heidi Schuchman Moved to the Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, we meet up with Heidi Schuchman, who is a head coach for the Girls on the Run organization in Duluth.

Girls on the Run is a national program mostly for girls in grades 3-8 that promotes active, healthy lifestyles and culminates in a celebratory 5k run which will take place on the Lakewalk on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Being involved with a community organization can help with the motivation and excitement of being more active and Girls on the Run is another one that can help our youth develop healthy habits and positive thinking.

Click here for more information about Girls on the Run.