Duluth Fire Receives Large Donation from Affinity Plus Credit Union

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Firefighters Foundation received a $10,000 donation from Affinity Plus Credit Union to put towards new fire rescue equipment.

Affinity Plus Credit Union has helped the Duluth Firefighters Foundation for eight years, providing donations for needed equipment.

With the donation, The fire department will be getting a MultiForce Air Lifting Bag that will make fire rescues safer and more efficient.

“It feels awesome to be able to know that there’s something out there that needs to be done and be able to step in and do it and know that we’re keeping people safe here and out in the community,” said Affinity Plus Branch Manager Amanda Bruggman.

The new equipment will help Duluth Fire crews in crash and building collapse operations, as the device can lift over 60,000 pounds more than two feet off the ground.

The new airlift bag is more versatile than the fire department’s current airbags, which are smaller and less stable.

“So it’s the ease of deployment, and the speed of deployment is much faster than what we had before, so it makes it not only for us quite a bit safer but also for the citizens,” said Duluth Fire Department Captain Kevin Haney.

The Duluth Fire Department will be getting the new airlift bag next year, as a nationwide supply chain shortage is causing manufacturing delays.