Duluth Musician Releases New Holiday Album, “Coventry Carols”

Coventry Carols will be Released Nov. 19

DULUTH, Minn. – For many, Christmas is a time of joy and happiness, but for one local musician, she’s flashing back to the past with a new album that’s soon to be released.

Ingeborg Von Agassiz says she came up with the idea for a Christmas album over five years ago when she first started performing.

Now, thanks to a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, Coventry Carols has become a reality.

She says the grant opportunity gave her the final push and set a deadline in place to help make her dreams come true.

She hopes all listeners will enjoy the nine original songs she has written — some of which touch base on the dark history of the holidays.

“It’s not all dark and ghost-like, there’s one happy track about just celebrating the magic of Christmas as children can,” said Agassiz. “There’s a song called Snow Globe City that would be one of my most Christmasy songs for someone who’s hesitant to take on the dark side.”

The album can be pre-ordered by clicking here.

The album will be released for sale on all streaming platforms beginning Nov. 19.