Duluth Pack Hosts Puppy Adoption Event

Anyone who adopted a puppy also received an adoption gift.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Pack in Canal Park helped some furry friends find new families on Friday.

Partnering with Northern Lakes Rescue and Ruffwear, the dog-friendly store hosted several puppies looking for their forever home.

Staff at the outdoor store say, after having success in the past, they are excited to collaborate with local organizations to find these pets new homes.

“We are extremely dog friendly. We actually have some free treats behind the tills for whenever people do bring in their pets to our store. So we love having them come in. But we are also excited for these guys to get a second chance. A lot of them are coming up from Texas from kill shelters. So for them, this is going to be a life-changing moment and we are really excited to be a part of that,” Duluth Pack Manager, Amanda Kolb says.

