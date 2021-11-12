Fanti Records Second Straight Shutout, UMD Men’s Hockey Blanks Colorado College

The Bulldogs got goals from Koby Bender, Noah Cates, Casey Gilling, Owen Gallatin and Blake Biondi

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior netminder Ryan Fanti finished with 25 saves and recorded his second straight shutout as the UMD men’s hockey team blanked Colorado College 5-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs got goals from Koby Bender, Noah Cates, Casey Gilling, Owen Gallatin and Blake Biondi as they aim for the sweep Saturday night at Amsoil Arena.