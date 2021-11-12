Glensheen Mansion Unveils Christmas Decorations

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion.

Starting Friday, the mansion is bringing back its annual self-guided Christmas tours.

There are 25 decorated trees spread throughout the mansion along with 25 hidden elves.

New this year, an additional 25 naughty elves are to be hunted on the full mansion tours.

“There are over 50 elves hidden throughout the mansion. They may be moving locations. And yes, there is a prize. Once you find all 25 of the nice elves or all 25 of the naughty elves you get a temporary tattoo to claim your elf hunter master status,” Glensheen Mansion Marketing Manager, Jane Pederson-Jandl says.

The Christmas tours run through Saturday, January 8th.