Grand Rapids’ Bill Kinnunen to be Inducted into MSHSBCA Hall of Fame

Kinnunen is the second Grand Rapids alum to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Along with his old head coach Bob Streetar, who was part of the inaugural class in 2004.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Grand Rapids baseball coach Bill Kinnunen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association. He’s led the program since 2001 and is coming off a season that saw the Thunderhawks finish in second place at the state tournament. Kinnunen said he was surprised to be inducted alongside coaches he went up against in his career.

“It’s a testament to the great players that I’ve had. That’s why we’re successful. I don’t get to bat and pitch and play in the field anymore. It’s the kids making the plays. And the parents that have brought them to all the practices and games, all the way up to high school. We have a great baseball community in Grand Rapids and people that really care about the program,” said Kinnunen.

