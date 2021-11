Grand Rapids Volleyball Falls to Top-Seeded Marshall in State Semi-Finals

The Thunderhawks will face New Prague in the third-place game Saturday afternoon.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Marshall volleyball team showed why they are the #1 overall seed in the Class AAA state tournament as they swept Grand Rapids 3-0 Friday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

