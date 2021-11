Late Touchdown Knocks Out Grand Rapids Football in State Quarterfinals

OSSEO, Minn. – Owen Glenn would score twice for the Grand Rapids football team, but a late touchdown would give Orono the 22-19 win in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.

Jack Cleveland scored the other touchdown for the Thunderhawks as their season ends at 8-3.