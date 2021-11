Moose Lake-Willow River Football Team Falls in Class AA Quarterfinals

Logan Orvedahl scored the lone touchdown for the Rebels, who end their season at 8-1.

BRAINERD, Minn. – Logan Orvedahl scored the lone touchdown for Moose Lake-Willow River as they fall to West Central Area/Ashby 14-6 in the Class AA state quarterfinals.

The Rebels end their season with an 8-1 record.