Muli-Car Crash on Iron Range Thursday Leaves 2 Dead, 3 Injured

GILBERT, Minn.- During the Northland’s first snowstorm of the season Thursday, a 4-car crash took the lives of two people including a child, and injured three others on the Iron Range.

The crash happened in Gilbert on Minnesota Highway 135 Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Corolla heading West with 4 people inside lost control. It crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Yaris.

The Corolla was then hit by a Chevrolet Malibu, which then T-boned the Corolla.

Of the four occupants in the Corolla, Betty Jean Smith, 32, and Dakota John Smith, 11, both died as a result of the accident.

One Madi Lynn Smith, a 10-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and Dayton James Edward, 6, suffered non -life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals, no update on their condition was known as of Friday afternoon.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Officials say the roads were covered in snow and ice at the time due to the snowstorm.