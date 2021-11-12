Prep Girls Hockey: Duluth Wins Big in Season Opener, Rock Ridge Drops First Ever Game

The Northern Stars opened their season in a big way while the Wolverines dropped their season opener.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team lit up the scoreboard, including scoring five goals in the first four minutes and seven total in the first period as they got the 14-1 win over Princeton to open the 2021 season.

The Northern Stars will be back home on Saturday hosting Roseville. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m.

In other prep girls hockey action, Rock Ridge played in its first ever game on Friday night, but a four-goal third gave St. Paul/Two Rivers the 6-1 win. Kylie Baranzelli scored the first goal for the Wolverines in program history. They’ll be back in action on Saturday hosting Princeton at 2:00 p.m.