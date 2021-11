Season Ends in Class A Quarterfinals for Deer River Football Team

BRAINERD, Minn. – Joseph Herfindahl would scored a 99-yard touchdown late in the first half, but it would be the only points for the Deer River football team as they fall to New York Mills 20-6 in the Class A quarterfinals.

The Warriors end their season at 10-1.